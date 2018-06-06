Issa Rae Wore 5 Looks by 5 Black Designers at the CFDA’s

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The CFDA Awards are essentially the fashion industry’s prom night, and with Issa Rae as the first-ever black woman to host, I was excited for all the black girl magic that was bound to happen. And I was not disappointed. The Insecure star and her stylist, Jason Rembert, chose five different looks for the night, all designed by black designers down to the accessories. It was a powerful statement, and her joke about “being about as fashionable as Kanye is black — only when it’s convenient” was just as savage as her looks. Scroll down below to see for yourself.

Pyer Moss

For the red carpet, Rae wore a dazzling custom design by Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss. Please note the belt that says “Every N**** Is a Star” in homage to the iconic Boris Gardiner song.

Sergio Hudson

For her opening monologue, Rae wore a neon-green custom Sergio Hudson suit. Hudson is known for his use of color in elegant silhouettes, and for dressing celebs like J.Lo, Chrissy Teigen, and Katy Perry.

Victor Glemaud

Victor Glemaud has worked at countless fashion houses, including Versace, Helmut Lang, Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger, and Paco Rabanne. His namesake line originally debuted back in 2006, but reemerged for the fall 2018 collection with pieces like this sleek bold gown.

Jason Rembert

A post shared by Edwina LaShan Fashion Blog (@edwinalashan) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:33am PDT

A custom black gown designed by Rembert himself.

Shanel

Closing out the night, Issa wore a stunning red gown from Parsons MFA student and designer Shanel Campbell of Shanel.