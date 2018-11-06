Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Earlier today, someone sent me this link to a Yahoo! interview with Jeffrey Lynn Goldblum, in which he discusses his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park, which was released 25 years ago today. Sitting at my desk, in my office, surrounded by my colleagues and managers, I opened the link, which was a huge mistake, because as you’ll see, it is far too steamy to look at in a professional environment!

When asked about the scene where he’s reclined on a couch with his shirt unbuttoned, sweaty and glowering — like Michaelangelo’s Adam, only instead of reaching out to touch God, he’s reaching out to wreak havoc on our psychosexual development — Goldblum first APOLOGIZES (???) and then, dramatically groaning to evoke his character’s agony, says:

I’m suffering. … I’m stoically and manfully bearing up with some kind of pain. And, well, it’s Hawaii — or, well, it’s supposed to be Costa Rica — so things are hot and I’m sure I’m in some kind of fever. So all of the logic is that you have to get some of these wet clothes off, immediately.

Oh my…

Last week, Goldblum also revealed in a Reddit AMA that his favorite of his from Jurassic Park is his bizarre laugh on the helicopter (he describes it to Yahoo! as a “suggestive gurgle,” which is also how I would describe the sounds I made while reading his interview.)

Watch Goldblum’s full interview here. And for information on how to dry out a carpet that’s been soaked through, click here.