Photo: David M. Benett/Getty Images

British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, known for her fan-favorite foundation and sleeping in her makeup, received an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to the beauty and cosmetics industry. Perfume entrepreneur Jo Malone was upgraded from an MBE (member of the British Empire) to a CBE (commander of the British Empire) this weekend as well.

“I have been fortunate enough to work at the forefront of the beauty industry for over two decades which has allowed me to share my vision with the world, changing the way women, from 18 to 80, perceive themselves through the use of makeup,” Tilbury said in a statement. “I have always been passionate about empowering women and helping them to feel confident and the most beautiful versions of themselves through the power of beauty.”

The Queen also made actress Emma Thompson a dame, and honored both Keira Knightley and Tom Hardy. How nice of Meghan Markle’s grandmother-in-law to spend her birthday honoring other people.