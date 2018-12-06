Joy Behar Injured in Bloody Avocado Accident

Avocados ruin everything: Millennials’ financial prospects, proposals, the environment, and now, Joy Behar’s hand.

The View co-host told viewers on Tuesday that she spent a night in the hospital this weekend following a gruesome run-in with a knife and an avocado pit.

“Saturday night, on my way to the event at the retreat, I stabbed myself in the hand with a knife,” she explained. “I was trying to desperately eat something, so I was trying to open an avocado. So I stuck the knife into the pit to get it out … and I stabbed myself!”

And if you’re thinking, “Why didn’t she use a spoon?” Save it! Her husband already said that.

“I never had pain quite so intense,” she went on, showing off what appeared to be an intact hand. “It was awful.”

“Apparently there is a syndrome called Avocado Hand — it’s real!” she said (and sadly, she is correct). “The doctor said, ‘We get this all the time.’ And bagels also. Any time you’re holding the item, and you cut it, you can get this.”

Behar pointed out that Meryl Streep also fell victim to Avocado Hand in 2012.

Last year, former president of the British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons Simon Eccles argued the unctuous fruits should come with warning labels, telling The Times that he sees “four patients a week” with avocado-related injuries.

Watch Behar discuss her harrowing ordeal below.