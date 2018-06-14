The Official Candle of Every Other Brooklyn Boutique Is on Sale

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailer

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

If you’ve walked into a concept shop or multi-brand boutique anytime in the last couple of years, you have probably seen one of these Clinton Hill–made Joya Prism candles near the register. And for good reason: They smell wonderful, they look great next to a bottle of Le Labo perfume and stacks of obscure Italian fashion magazines atop a certain type of meticulously merchandised dresser, and they don’t cost a zillion dollars; in other words, they are great impulse buys, and we have bought them as last-minute gifts on more than one occasion. Right now, a trio of Joya candles are cheaper than usual — 20 percent off to be exact — at Dermstore. And a few of Joya’s roll-on perfumes and soaps are discounted, too.

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.