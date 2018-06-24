Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Take a Major Step in Their Relationship

Photo: JMA/Star Max/GC Images

Just a week after shamelessly making out in multiple New York City public parks in a single day, Justin Bieber and his rumored blonde girlfriend, Hailey Baldwin, took a major step in their relationship: They went Instagram official.

It was just about two weeks ago that the former exes reportedly reunited and found themselves in “non-stop contact,” as TMZ put it. While the two have not been smoochin’ for that long, they did have that fling in late 2015/early 2016, and they share the same passions, partying and praying. Therefore, it makes sense that they’d reach this major relationship milestone so quickly.

On Saturday, Bieber posted a video to his Instagram story in which Baldwin pokes her tongue out at the camera — brave of both them.

(2) Justin Bieber via Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/8hEoARu5wD — Justin Bieber Crew (@TheJBCrewdotcom) June 23, 2018

So does this mean Bieber has retired from dating models with names that are, ahem, unique?