Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Excuse me, did you think nothing could top the moment from Saturday’s Trooping of the Color parade when a young British girl (Savannah Phillips, granddaughter of Princess Anne) covered her royal cousin Prince George’s mouth as he sang along with the national anthem? Well, the next day, Sunday, the young prince was joined by his mom, Kate Middleton, and sister, Princess Charlotte, at his father’s polo match, looking equally (if not more) adorable.

The happy family was photographed relaxing on the grass during the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy competition at the Beaufort Polo Club, a match that included Prince William as a player. Kate regularly brings her kids to the Duke of Cambridge’s charity polo games, so this weekend was no different. But this time around, Kate apparently packed her Victoria Beckham purse full of toys for her kids — ranging from a police play set to a slinky — and they were photographed running (and rolling) around and having a blast.

Here are the third and fourth in line to the British throne chasing each other at the polo match … just like any normal set of siblings (only richer and more powerful).

Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

And here is Princess Charlotte hamming it up for her friends and family at the event — in chic sunglasses — while making her mum hysterically laugh.

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Unfortunately, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s other sibling, Prince Louis, was nowhere to be seen at the event — although, that’s presumably because he is a less-than-two-months-old infant who perhaps wouldn’t have the best time at a charity polo match. So, we are still eagerly awaiting our first spotting of the youngest royal out in the wild.