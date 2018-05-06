Designer Kate Spade Found Dead

Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage

On Tuesday afternoon, CBS reported that fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. Reporter Reena Roy noted that “multiple police sources” confirmed the designer’s cause of death. “They tell us she left a note before hanging herself and was found by her housekeeper,” Roy wrote on Twitter. Law enforcement also confirmed the news to several outlets.

Spade, born Katherine “Katy” Noel Brosnahan in Kansas City, Missouri, was 55 years old at the time of her death. She is survived by her husband, fellow designer Andy Spade, and their child, Frances Beatrix Spade.

Spade, who had a degree in journalism, began her fashion career in magazines. She worked in the accessories department of Mademoiselle in Manhattan, eventually working her way up to senior fashion editor/head of accessories.

After she left Mademoiselle in 1991, she decided to launch her own label that focused mainly on handbags, eventually extending to include clothes, jewelry, shoes, and more. The first Kate Spade store opened in Soho in 1996. By 2004, the brand had gone international.

Spade sold the last of her company shares in 2006, after it was acquired by the Neiman Marcus Group, and then Liz Claiborne, Inc.. In 2016, Spade launched a new fashion brand called Frances Valentine, changing her legal name to Katherine Noel Frances Valentine Brosnahan Spade.

We will update this post as more information becomes available.

In the U.S., the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.