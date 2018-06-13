Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian West’s foray into lipsticks and glosses (previously the domain of her younger sister, Kylie) is going quite well. The reality star turned beauty entrepreneur’s latest lipsticks, which launched on June 8, are already selling out on her KKW Beauty site. The lipsticks came in eight nude shades, offering a pop of color to her mostly flesh-toned beauty line.

The full set with all eight lipsticks is already sold out, along with two out of three lip liners. One of the sold-out liners is Kardashian West’s favorite — she’s posted photos of herself wearing Lip Liner No. 2 twice since the announcement.