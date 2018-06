Photo: BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

John Stamos is living his best life. He proposed to his now-wife at Disneyland, is a new father to a baby boy, Billy, and has leaned into his new persona with a decidedly “Chill Dad” look. Note: Two buttons undone on his shirt, tennis shoes with no laces, round sunglasses, peace sign, and oh yeah, a freaking Kangol hat on his head. It’s a look that says, “lights out by 1 a.m., okay guys?” with a wink.