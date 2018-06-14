Photo: Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images

If you’re going to take your style/beauty advice from French Girls, you may as well take it from Isabel Marant. The designer has a loyal group of fans for her crisp clothes oozing with bohemian je ne sais quoi. Now, she is expanding into beauty, Women’s Wear Daily reports. She’s partnered with L’Oréal Paris to make a capsule makeup collection launching in September.

The capsule will consist of five products for lips, eyes, and cheeks. In true French Girl style, they created a non-makeup-makeup look. Marant, who is known herself for not wearing makeup, told WWD that her customer “is rather natural in the day but doesn’t have the time to go back home before going out [in the evening] and to redo her entire beauty look. So the idea was to have the three or four products that in a flash help sublimate a face with very simple and spontaneous gestures.”

The preorder will begin on September 19, with the global launch on September 27, the same day as Isabel Marant’s spring/summer 2019 runway show.