Marjory Stoneman Douglas Drama Students Sing Rent’s ‘Seasons of Love’ at the Tony Awards

By

After Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld received the Excellence in Theatre Education Award at Sunday night’s Tony Awards, the audience was treated to a surprise performance by the Stoneman Douglas drama kids themselves. Name-checking Tanzil Philip as the student who suggested Parkland students appear on the telecast to thank the Broadway community for their support, Matthew Morrison introduced a group of students, who sang Rent’s “Seasons of Love.” The moment couldn’t have been more of a theater kid’s dream if the Tonys had tried, which they clearly did, which is why it was perfect. In addition to being honored during the broadcast, Herzfeld will receive a $10,000 prize to be put toward the school’s theater department.

Tags:

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Students Sing Rent at the Tonys