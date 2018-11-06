After Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld received the Excellence in Theatre Education Award at Sunday night’s Tony Awards, the audience was treated to a surprise performance by the Stoneman Douglas drama kids themselves. Name-checking Tanzil Philip as the student who suggested Parkland students appear on the telecast to thank the Broadway community for their support, Matthew Morrison introduced a group of students, who sang Rent’s “Seasons of Love.” The moment couldn’t have been more of a theater kid’s dream if the Tonys had tried, which they clearly did, which is why it was perfect. In addition to being honored during the broadcast, Herzfeld will receive a $10,000 prize to be put toward the school’s theater department.