The Japanese Hairstylist With a Cult Following

Masami Hosono started cutting hair because she had a crush on her hairstylist. Good thing she did, because she’s developed a signature gender-fluid style that’s a favorite in the East Village, home of her salon Vacancy Project. Her edgy look landed her in Alexander Wang ads and on runways for Kes and Sandy Liang. While she’s folded herself into the creative set in New York since she moved here 5 years ago, she remains, she says, “very Japanese.” We spoke with her about her food Instagram account and what she would do to Donald Trump’s hair.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Editorial.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Dogs. I don’t have one, but I want one.

Sneakers or slippers?

Sneakers.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

My Japanese personality. When I speak Japanese, I feel like I have two different personalities.

What was the last website you looked at?

Probably like Bon Appétit.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Definitely Martin Margiela.

What time is your alarm set for in the morning?

Six.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Miso soup, white rice, and fish. I cook every day. I make the miso myself. I even have a food Instagram, @Cashonly.jp. I only cook Japanese food.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Miso soup, white rice, and fish.

What piece of clothing or accessory makes you feel most like yourself?

Shoes. I love Margiela shoes.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Blue.

If you could be trapped in an elevator with one person, who would it be?

Jenny Shimizu.

If you could tell Donald Trump one thing and make sure he would listen, what would it be?

You need a haircut. It’s really bad. I’d maybe shave it. It’s such a bad color — it’s gross!

Masami Hosono wears a Fendi blazer.