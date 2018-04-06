Meghan Markle’s Ex-husband Is Also Getting Married

Photo: Michael Kovac/WireImage

Did you know that before Meghan Markle got married to Prince Harry two weeks ago, she used to be married to a different guy named Trevor Engelson (who later tried to profit off of his now ex-wife’s newfound royal status by making a TV show about a man whose ex-wife marries a royal, and who also went on a date with Bethenny Frankel)? Well, guess what: Trevor’s reportedly getting married again, too!

According to the Daily Mail, Trevor proposed to a dietitian named Tracey Kurland just two weeks after Meghan’s wedding. Trevor reportedly announced the engagement in a Friday social-media post, with a (private) picture of the couple smiling, as Tracey rests her diamond ring on his shoulder. “Luckiest guy I know!” the caption reads. “Get ready to party!”

Meghan and Trevor started dating in 2004 and were wed in Jamaica in September 2011, only to separate in August 2013. By that point, Trevor was based in Los Angeles, while Meghan lived in Toronto to shoot Suits, and “sources” blamed distance for their split.

Later, Meghan moved on with a Canadian chef named Cory Vitiello before meeting Prince Harry in the summer of 2016. Trevor, on the other hand, moved on by developing a TV comedy show about a person whose ex-wife marries a British prince (though he recently ditched his immediate plans for the show), and then I guess by also getting engaged. We can only assume that he’s celebrating by pitching a show about a man who marries a dietitian.