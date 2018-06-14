Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth Are Having the Best Time on Their Road Trip

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

To most of us, taking an overnight train means arriving at our destination the next morning tired, cranky, and wearing the same dirty clothes we’ve had on for far too long. But that certainly wasn’t the case for Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth on Thursday. The pair took an overnight train — albeit the “Royal Train” — to Cheshire, U.K., and arrived looking polished, happy, and like they were having an amazing time.

Photo: Peter Byrne/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex and the grandmother of her husband, Prince Harry, made the trek 165 miles outside of London to Cheshire to unveil a new bridge. From the moment they stepped off their extremely fancy and official train — a nine-car luxury coach used by the royal family since the days of Queen Victoria, complete with “saloons,” dining rooms, private bathrooms, and the works — Meg and Liz (can we call them that?) looked like a duo from a buddy comedy.

Of course, the queen was decked out in her favorite designer, Stewart Parvin, while Meghan stepped out in off-white Givenchy for the first time since her royal wedding — during which she, of course, wore a Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy dress.

Photo: Peter Byrne/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Then, during the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge that morning, the pair seemed to be having an amazing time as they watched schoolchildren perform and, we assume, swapped trivia about bridges.

Here they are, laughing together.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

And here they are again, still smiling and looking oh so happy to be listening to whatever bridge-related thing is happening in the background.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

But given that the day is fashioned as a “road trip,” the bridge unveiling wasn’t the pair’s only stop on the agenda. They also did a walkabout in town to greet the public (how regal), took in a performance at a library, and otherwise hopped about the region being very royal.

Thank you Lilja, aged 7, and Nye, aged 6 for the beautiful posies for The Queen and The Duchess of Sussex #RoyalVisitCheshire 💐 pic.twitter.com/7SeMBhww4y — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2018

We can’t wait to see the movie version of this road trip.