Melania Trump Slammed for Tweet About ‘Positively Impacting Children’

As over 2,300 children remain separated from their parents at the U.S.–Mexico border, First Lady Melania Trump enjoyed a tea with Queen Letizia of Spain. Trump said that she spent her time with Queen Letizia discussing ways to “positively impact children.” She is currently the only living woman who has held the office of First Lady who has not explicitly condemned the family separation policy, though she did release a vague, ineffective statement saying she “hates to see children separated from their families.”

A great visit with the King & Queen of Spain at the @WhiteHouse today. Queen Letizia & I enjoyed tea & time together focusing on the ways we can positively impact children. pic.twitter.com/IiaMQOil3K — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 19, 2018

Presumably, she’s referring to her Be Best campaign, focusing on online bullying and not the crisis at the border. Around the same time Trump tweeted, the AP broke the news that babies and toddlers were being placed in tender-age facilities away from their families. As a result, she’s been slammed on social media for her tone deaf message.

.........I wonder how in the world u may be able to positively impact kids..... any ideas @FLOTUS ?... do pass the tea while ruminating, love. #ToneDeaf https://t.co/cjchtFeU5j — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) June 20, 2018

Like letting them out of cages? — Erin Carr (@Erin_Carr) June 20, 2018

Hey Melania – either help us liberate your husband's child concentration camps, or convince him to resign. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 19, 2018

“Positively impact children,” @FLOTUS? Are you really THAT tone deaf?? You’ve got to be fucking kidding!! 😡https://t.co/FNAKKgZrA8 — Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) June 20, 2018

.@FLOTUS There are literally babies being held in prison camps away from their parents at your husband’s order. https://t.co/yJEVBZdcT6 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 20, 2018

As always, there’s something Melania Trump can do to help children in need, just as there’s clearly something she can do to impact online bullying. Anyways, pass the tea.

There are more ways we can help families separated at the border. Please see here.