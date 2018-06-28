Make a Dramatic Exit in This Miu Miu Dress

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series taking a playful approach to the elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

The back of this long, lean Miu Miu dress is a stunner: nearly bare except for two silk straps adorned with tiny black bows. But the front of the dress has nearly as much personality. The bodice is sweetly scalloped, with a bow under the bust and teasingly bare sides. It’s the kind of dress you could wear to a formal event this summer and for many summers to come. Like a fine wine, a knockout black dress will never age badly.