People Are Horny As Hell for Morocco Coach Hervé Renard

Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

First of all, if you’re my dad — a person who both watches every World Cup game and clicks on all of my articles — please stop reading this post right now. Thank you.

Everyone else, hello. The World Cup, as you may know, is perhaps the horniest sporting event we have. There’s the copious touching, the summer weather, the overly dramatic reactions to minor injuries (very sexy), the pent-up sexual tension waiting to be unleashed every four years. Usually, people turn their affection to the players themselves — and, believe me, that’s still happening. But there’s also a newfound horniness for one coach, and one coach in particular: Hervé Renard of Morocco.

This is the first World Cup for Renard, a 49-year-old Frenchman and former soccer player who’s been coaching for the last couple of decades. Morocco lost their first game — against Iran — last Friday, and then were defeated by Portugal today. However, this unfortunate record has not diminished Renard’s standing in the hearts and loins of the people.

Here, let us bear witness to their lust.

How does Herve Renard find time to coach Morocco around his romance novel cover shoots pic.twitter.com/Dbni3bOsjD — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) June 15, 2018

Morocco coach got me willing to risk it all pic.twitter.com/MCtrj9QVd0 — Alex Olshansky (@atosoccer) June 15, 2018

is he still on my mind? well pic.twitter.com/A6oM2cdpCW — Ashley Holcomb (@ashleyxholcomb) June 16, 2018

Why does Morocco’s coach look like he moonlights as a movie star 😳#portugalVsMorocco #WorldCup18 pic.twitter.com/lzBfxTZ43R — Elisse Mackay (@eli_maccc) June 20, 2018

Morocco coach is daddy af. Don't judge me pic.twitter.com/7uua1Wk8Dn — main man mané 🍒♥️✨🇸🇳 (@firmihoe) June 15, 2018

Morocco's manager Herve Renard. Sexiest man at the world cup? pic.twitter.com/7AQfF6l4P8 — barney stephenson (@barnstevo) June 15, 2018

The referee has a word with #MAR manager, Hervé Renard.



Probably, 'why the f*ck are you such a bloody dreamboat?!' pic.twitter.com/joALNuSLD6 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 20, 2018

I can’t name one team playing in #WorldCup18 but I can name one coach. #HerveRenard is so hot. No one is forgetting that name pic.twitter.com/VTOzd4P0yr — Sarah Fraser (@heyfrase) June 15, 2018

Sounds like everyone here needs to cool off with some orange slices at halftime.