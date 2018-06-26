Photo: Courtesy of Mitski

Surprisingly, the best songs about heartbreak aren’t slow, morose ballads; they’re the ones that inspire you to dance it out, wildly and erratically. In fact, they’re disco. Think about how good it feels to dance to “I Will Survive” (when it’s not a karaoke song). Or how satisfying it is, still, to sing along to Rilo Kiley’s “Breaking Up.” In that same vein, Mitski’s “Nobody,” the excellent second single from the forthcoming Be the Cowboy, is one of those gleefully heartbroken disco tracks.

The surreal, enjoyably weird video for the song is out today — watch below:

The video is directed by Christopher Good, and was shot over five days in Kansas City. Mitski shared and annotated exclusive behind-the-scenes images of the making of the video. Check them out:

Photo: Courtesy of Mitski

“It was actually hard to get this one little shot where the magnifying glass goes directly in front of my eye, because in one swift motion I had to raise the magnifying glass at exactly the right angle where the camera catches my blurry eye right behind it. We did a lot of the shots in this video over and over, it had to be precise. And I loved every minute of it.”

Photo: Courtesy of Mitski

“Me, absently fanning myself, not helping.”

Photo: Courtesy of Mitski

“Putting yellow stage makeup on the wall-arms. Later we discovered the makeup really does not want to wash off, and I wondered what kind of industrial-grade makeup remover is used by actors playing Elphaba in Wicked.”

Photo: Courtesy of Mitski

“Filming the fake sitcom that shows up on the TV screen. Details!”