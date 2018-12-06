New York Men Weigh in on the Great Mandals Debate

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Left: Kevin Haverty, “older than J,” butcher; co-owner, Hudson & Charles

“I am a closeted sandal-wearer. I wear them only in the house. Sometimes I wear them to the grocery store, but I feel like such a 20-something Chachi when I do that. Maybe it’s because I wear Havaianas — I think I just need better sandals. These are good-looking!”

Right: J. Fox, “younger than Kevin,” butcher; co-owner, Hudson & Charles

“I wear Birkenstocks. They actually have a work line that no one knows about — they’re all-leather with tire treads on the bottom, so you don’t slip.”