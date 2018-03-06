Nick Jonas Left a Flirty Comment on Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

So, the rumor that Nick Jones and Priyanka Chopra are dating is definitely true. Friday night, Chopra Instagrammed a photo of herself smiling — important detail — with friends at In-N-Out Burger, which compelled Jonas to leave a saccharine comment for all to see.

“That smile,” he commented with a heart emoji.

It was just last week that Us Weekly broke the news that Chopra and Jonas are reportedly dating, and apparently, it’s “brand new.”

“It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other,” the source said. Since then, the couple was spotted having dinner at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, where they were reportedly very “affectionate.” Jonas, clearly, is pro-PDA.

