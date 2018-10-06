First Look
Early this fall, online homewares empire One Kings Lane will open a permanent store in New York (143 Spring St.).
1. Kitchen: A custom-designed kitchen with an island and breakfast nook, showcasing plates, glassware, silverware, and linens.
2. Bedrooms: A fully set-up kids’ room with a navy-painted spindle bed and a birch toy bin; a master bedroom with an upholstered leather bed.
3. Gifts: A long wooden table on a vintage Persian rug laden with décor and gift items like a Ugandan woven-raffia plate ($110).
4. Art: Two full walls displaying a variety of paintings and prints from emerging and established artists, like a giclée print on watercolor paper by Hayley Mitchell (from $215).
5. Living Room: Filled with seating options selected from the website, like a Faux Poodle Curved Sofa by Kim Salmela ($2,995).
2x2: Colorful, Stackable Stools
For the kitchen or the fire escape.
Back
Wood: Pilot stool by Quinze & Milan, $300 at shop.gessato.com.
No wood: Magis Yuyu stacking-stool set of four, $586 at yliving.com.
No back
Wood: WildwoodAT flexible stool, $365 at etsy.com.
No wood: Good Thing 6063 stool, $240 at supergoodthing.com.
Refresh
PlantShed, the veteran Upper West Side flower shop, opened an outpost a mile from the original, with ferns and chai lattes (555 Columbus Ave.).
Plantshed has grown orchids, azaleas, and all manner of native grasses in its 10,000-square-foot shop–slash–rooftop greenhouse on the Upper West Side since 1981. But in the past year, the company has become … well, hip. In February, it did a pop-up with Kith, and before that it collaborated with Aimé Leon Dore on a photo shoot. Recently it opened up a second location that includes a “floral-inspired” coffee shop: You can buy orchids and ferns, plus drink some extremely 2018 beverages like a butterfly-pea-flower spritzer ($6) or a chai latte with activated charcoal ($6).
Ask a Shop Clerk
Kamau Harper brought his ’90s-style brand Lyfestyle to Soho (7 Cleveland Pl.).
So Cardi B is a fan?
Yes. She bought a Notorious B.I.G. shirt, which we have at the store with all our other ready-to-wear, like our multicolor slides ($80). Soon we’ll have kiosks where you can customize clothes that’ll be made in our factory in Ridgewood. We’re only a couple blocks from Supreme, so we’ve got to get with the big guys now.”
Urban Export
In mid-June, Eleventy’s U.S. president Geoff Schneiderman will open the modish Italian suit company’s first Stateside store (77 Greene St.).
“In Italy, if you show up to work in a flannel suit after Memorial Day, forget it — it would be verboten, like ordering a cappuccino after 11 a.m. America doesn’t have those types of rules — so to cater to the U.S. market, we’ve added some lighter-weight cottons, like our wool-silk-and-linen-blend suit ($1,995). For the store design, we’re going to use a lot of waxed iron, brass, natural oakwood: modern but classic. We think having a sleek shop in Soho is better advertising than, say, paying for a campaign with some sexy guy and some sexy girl on a billboard in Times Square.”
Top Five
In late May, Nick Brown opened a summer pop-up shop for his espadrilles (and more) line Soludos (25 Prince St.).
“These slippers ($75) are made of linen and feel very La Dolce Vita—in my opinion, they’d pair nicely with an Aperol spritz.”
“These sandals ($89) are made with one braid of leather. They’re very Brigitte Bardot. Actually, my muse for these might be closer to Zoë Kravitz.”
“These mules ($99) are made with pebbled leather. They’re a shoe in the front, sandal in the back. By which I mean there’s nothing in the back.”
“This cross-body saddlebag ($89) is handmade in Oaxaca with palm. We found the manufacturer last year when we were in Mexico for a shoot.”
“There’s a flat-form trend going on in shoes at the moment; I like that this sandal ($149) has some height. And they’re comfortable: No blisters reported.”
*This article appears in the June 11, 2018, issue of New York Magazine. Subscribe Now!