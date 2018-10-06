T o p F i v e

In late May, Nick Brown opened a summer pop-up shop for his espadrilles (and more) line Soludos (25 Prince St.).

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

“These slippers ($75) are made of linen and feel very La Dolce Vita—in my opinion, they’d pair nicely with an Aperol spritz.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

“These sandals ($89) are made with one braid of leather. They’re very Brigitte Bardot. Actually, my muse for these might be closer to Zoë Kravitz.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

“These mules ($99) are made with pebbled leather. They’re a shoe in the front, sandal in the back. By which I mean there’s nothing in the back.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

“This cross-body saddlebag ($89) is handmade in Oaxaca with palm. We found the manufacturer last year when we were in Mexico for a shoot.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

“There’s a flat-form trend going on in shoes at the moment; I like that this sandal ($149) has some height. And they’re comfortable: No blisters reported.”