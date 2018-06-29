13 Designer Picks From the Outnet’s July Fourth Sale

13 Designer Picks From the Outnet’s July 4th Sale

Before you hit the beach and stuff your face with watermelon to celebrate America’s independence, the Outnet has just launched a Fourth of July sale to make your weekend a little sweeter. Starting today and running through Sunday, the site is offering an extra 40 percent off vacation essentials like swimsuits, cover-ups, and sandals. It’s worth a serious browse based on the designers alone: shoppers can score pieces from brands like Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Jil Sander, and more, all at extra discounted prices. Scroll below to shop all of our favorites still in stock. Sizes are going fast, so hit this one up while you can.

Kenneth Jay Lane gold earrings
Joseph embroidered cotton wide-leg pants
Solid & Striped the Claudia swimsuit
Elizabeth and James Eleanor ruffled silk camisole
3X1 Distressed high-rise boyfriend jeans
Jil Sander Cotton-poplin top
Tome Ruffled gingham jacquard skirt
Petar Petrov Striped silk-satin wide-leg pants
Self Portrait ruffled lace dress
Michelle Mason One-shoulder cutout stretch-crepe jumpsuit
Elizabeth and James striped satin and crepe midi dress
J.W. Anderson Knotted cotton and linen-blend mini dress
$292, The Outnet
SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Westminster cutout metallic leather sandals
