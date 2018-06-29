13 Designer Picks From the Outnet’s July Fourth Sale

Before you hit the beach and stuff your face with watermelon to celebrate America’s independence, the Outnet has just launched a Fourth of July sale to make your weekend a little sweeter. Starting today and running through Sunday, the site is offering an extra 40 percent off vacation essentials like swimsuits, cover-ups, and sandals. It’s worth a serious browse based on the designers alone: shoppers can score pieces from brands like Alexander McQueen, Valentino, Jil Sander, and more, all at extra discounted prices. Scroll below to shop all of our favorites still in stock. Sizes are going fast, so hit this one up while you can.

$157, The Outnet Elizabeth and James striped satin and crepe midi dress $157 (was $262, now 40% off) $157 at The Outnet Buy

$87, The Outnet SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Westminster cutout metallic leather sandals $87 (was $145, now 40% off) $87 at The Outnet Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.