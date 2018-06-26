Period Brain Is Real and I Will Not Be Convinced Otherwise

Photo: Nick Dolding/Getty Images

A couple of weeks ago, on my way into work, I sailed right past my subway stop. This, in itself, wouldn’t be so outlandish, except that I was looking right at the sign, had plenty of time, and then just … didn’t get off the train. I only processed what had happened halfway to the next stop, at which point I got off and shamefacedly reversed course.

I know what made me do this, and when you read it you’re either going to be like “OMG, of COURSE,” or else you’re going to be skeptical and maybe even a little angry: the problem was that I had my period, and when I’m on my period, I’m a giant freaking idiot. My brain is fuzzy, everyday words are lost to me, and I drop things left and right. I call this phenomenon “period brain,” and I am convinced it is real, even (and maybe especially) as I am told it is not.

Admittedly, the science on period brain is very mixed. A study published last year, which tested the cognitive capacities of 88 menstruating women, found that there was “no consistent association between women’s hormone levels, in particular estrogen and progesterone, and attention, working memory and cognitive bias.” Though changes in cognitive ability were reported in the first cycle of experimentation, they were not replicated in the second, and researchers suggested that those studies that do suggest a link between menstruation and cognitive change suffer from methodical limitations and/or small sample size.

Here is the thing, though: they are wrong, because I (and several other women I know) say so.

My esteemed colleague Kelly Conaboy compares period brain symptoms to those of having a cold. “I feel like I can’t even look out of my eyes straight because my brain is so foggy,” she says. “I’m really clumsy, too.”

“Period brain is so real,” agrees another esteemed colleague, Maddie Aggeler. “I feel fuzzy, like I’m on a 30-second delay all the time. It’s not the PMS thing where I’m super emotional it’s just … slow, like mentally running through sludge. I have 500 similes about it,” she adds.

Already you should be convinced — that’s three highly trustworthy people who say period brain exists. But there are more. “Every woman I’ve ever talked to about this has agreed it happens to them, too,” says Kelly, before naming two such women. My girlfriend and my best friend are also believers, and not just because I’m an evangelist for the concept. I refuse to believe I’m imagining it, but just in case, I reached out to Jason Kanos, a gynecologist at Mount Sinai in New York, to see if he’d heard of anything like this from his patients.

“I’ve definitely had patients who feel that the period or the time right before the period can change the way they think, not only in terms of PMS or feeling moody/irritable, but issues with memory,” Kanos tells me. “For some women, it’s in a more positive sense — more euphoric, or sexier. That’s not common, though.” Ha. Can you imagine?

As far as how period brain might work if it were real (which it is), Kanos says he isn’t sure. “I don’t think we know why hormones affect our brains in that way,” he says. “As far as how it acts in the histology of the brain, I’m not really sure.” Still, he believes there’s something there.

“Some women who take hormones in the form of birth control or hormone-replacement therapy will feel better in terms of their mood or cognition, and some feel their memory has improved, even though there’s no science that supports that,” says Kanos. “It would make sense to me that, in some way, hormones do affect a woman’s brain and their memory.”

He isn’t alone, either; in 1995, a group of scientists at Umea University in Sweden discovered that certain proteins were activated by estrogen receptors in several areas of the brain connected to thinking, memory, and attention. Because estrogen fluctuates during the menstrual cycle, the scientists reasoned, this could explain why some women complained of “brain fog” during their periods. There is also some evidence that estrogen may affect different women differently depending on their personality, which could be another reason why Kanos says he doesn’t hear cognitive complaints from many of his patients — he guesses around 10 percent. (Maybe it’s because they’re more focused on their debilitating cramps? Just a thought.)

There you have it. The word of at least six women plus the endorsement of one man with a medical degree is good enough for me. Period brain is real and you can’t convince me it’s not!