Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Are Apparently Engaged

After a fairy-tale three weeks of dating which has included romantic tattoos and Harry Potter cosplay, Pete Davidson and Ariana are engaged, according to Us Weekly.

Last month, the pair suddenly became an item after Davidson’s breakup with Larry David’s cool daughter Cazzie, and Grande’s split from her boyfriend Mac Miller. And they are not wasting any time! According to Us Weekly, the pair shared news of their engagement at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in L.A. last Saturday.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” one insider told the magazine. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

“They are both constantly making each other laugh,” added another source. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love.”

“They are looking forward to a very long engagement together,” said another.

Okay then!