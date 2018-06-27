Pete Davidson Duets With Famous Singer Ariana Grande at Karaoke

Photo: arianagrande/instagram

Pete Davidson, we have established, has a good, satisfied, low-key confidence. Naturally, that energy led him to do karaoke with his Grammy-nominated fiancée Ariana Grande for her birthday. Last night, the two celebrated Grande’s 25th birthday and the one-month anniversary of dating publicly with some karaoke.

Unsurprisingly, Grande is very good at karaoke. She’s the one person allowed to sing “Love on Top” at a karaoke bar that isn’t Beyoncé herself.

imagine being at a karaoke bar and it’s your turn to sing but you’re going up after ariana grande... pic.twitter.com/3r3JneFHOa — zach 💡 (@nyczach) June 27, 2018

Well done, Ariana, well done. But the best number of the night was when Davidson joined in for “Bring Me to Life” by Evanescence. Davidson’s part was mostly deeply grunting, “Wake me up.” He’s pretty good at screaming.

ariana grande and pete davidson doing evanescence karaoke is how we all know that this is true love pic.twitter.com/RZedDblUuO — xx (@xxheathheathxx) June 27, 2018

Expect more duets at their wedding. Hopefully with a more robust part for Davidson.