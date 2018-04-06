Philippines President Slammed for Kissing Woman Onstage

President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, a man notorious for his repeated human rights violations — including the use of state-sanctioned death squads — has come under fire after publicly kissing a woman on the mouth during an event in South Korea.

Duterte, who has bragged about having mistresses and made rape jokes publicly, called on two women to join him onstage to be presented with a book during a live event for Filipino workers in Seoul. The New York Times reports that he asked one of the women for a kiss in exchange for the book. Duterte then asked the woman, who has been identified as Bea Kim, “Are you single?,” to which she replied that she was married.

“You’re not separated from him?” Duterte asked about Kim’s husband, before adding, “But can you tell him that this is just a joke?” Then, he proceeded to kiss her on the lips in front of the crowd of approximately 3,000 people. The kiss was captured in plain sight on video that has been widely shared.

Kim later told the Philippine News Agency, “There wasn’t malice in it. For me, for him, it didn’t mean anything.” However, Duterte’s kiss has drawn extensive criticism. Per the Times:

“It was a despicable display of sexism and grave abuse of authority,” a Philippine senator, Risa Hontiveros, said in a statement. “Even if the act was consensual, it was the president, possessed of awesome, even intimidating power, who initiated it,” Ms. Hontiveros said. “It was not a meeting of two consenting individuals on equal terms.”

Others have also slammed Duterte on social media:

This is what macho populism looks like: Duterte brings a woman on stage. Asks if he can kiss her. She shakes her head “no.” He keeps pushing. Kisses her. And the crowd cheers. https://t.co/LTCbxTXlKC — Emily Rauhala (@emilyrauhala) June 3, 2018

Re: Duterte kissing that woman on stage in front of a cheering crowd. If you are saying "she wanted it," you are missing the point. — Emily Rauhala (@emilyrauhala) June 4, 2018

Statement on President Duterte's kiss with a Filipina in S. Korea #BabaeAko pic.twitter.com/5TkNaboXja — Gabriela WomensParty (@GabrielaWomenPL) June 4, 2018

Give me one job wherein an employee won't get fired if they acted like Duterte. We hold everyone else in this country to a higher standard than we do with the PRESIDENT. Wala talagang hiya. — Nathania Chua (@PilosopoTanya) June 4, 2018

To be a woman under Duterte’s gaze is to be a piece of meat, an object of desire, a sexual conquest, never a citizen with equal standing in political life. https://t.co/w6YjFFvYD2 — Nicole Curato (@NicoleCurato) June 3, 2018