Arty Pool Floats, Sunglasses on Spring Street, and a Homey Linen Shop

T o p F i v e

In early July, designer Annabelle Moehlmann will launch her summer-inspired, globally sourced home-accessories site Land of Belle.

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

“These handblown vases ($490) are made in Murano, an island off Venice, by a company called Laguna B. I keep mine filled with water next to my bed.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

“I found these hand-glazed ceramic sea urchins (from $65) on Capri. They were a runaway hit when we had a pop-up shop in the Hamptons.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

“Linen place mats can feel stuffy. We designed these ($180), which are 100 percent Italian linen, to be used day-to-day, but also in a more formal, grown-up setting.”

“I saw these Laboratorio Paravicini plates ($100) in Milan.

And to be honest, I saw them on Instagram too. They’re a design-world favorite.”

Photo: Courtesy of the vendor

“I bought a caftan from the artisan who makes these hand-painted vases ($325) in Istanbul years ago, and re-found him when I started Land of Belle.”