Arty Pool Floats, Sunglasses on Spring Street, and a Homey Linen Shop

Cluster
French sunglasses brand Vuarnet (39 Spring St.) will join Spring Street’s shades stretch on July 14.
1. Solstice Sunglasses (107 Spring St.): Pink mirrored Ray-Bans ($178); Tom Ford clubmasters ($475).
2. Cleo Nicci (65 Spring St.): Brown Lucite cat’s-eyes ($155); oval-shaped rimless frames in yellow ($135).
3. Vuarnet (39 Spring St.): The “03” worn by the Dude in The Big Lebowski ($260); a circular tortoiseshell pair ($380); titanium-rimmed aviators ($420).
4. Krewe (85 ½ Spring St.): ’90s-inspired charcoal-colored rectangular lenses ($215); updated aviators with acetate side shields ($375).
2x2: Artist-Designed Pool Floats
Not a sprinkled doughnut in sight.
Over $100
Floating solo: Rocky III, by FriendsWithYou, $350 at shopgreyarea.com.
Room for two: Cosmic Drift Pool Float, by Jen Stark, $350 at artmarkit.com.
Under $100
Floating solo: Limited-edition Pool Floatie, by Kenny Scharf, $24 at shop.whitney.org.
Room for two: Ridiculous Inflatable Swan-Thing, by David Shrigley, $41 at us.thirddrawerdown.com.
Urban Export
In June, Katherine Holmgren, co-founder of British slip brand Galvan, opened her first shop outside the Commonwealth (355 W.
Broadway).
“Our shop in Notting Hill is designed quite differently: skylights, blond wood. For the New York store, we poured concrete floors. And the customer in London is more formal — our satin halter-neck gown ($1,595), for instance, sells well. In New York, on the other hand, we sell a lot of jumpsuits, like our black-fringed off-the-shoulder number ($1,495). Another difference is that in New York, we have a shop puppy. He’s a 30-pound Goldendoodle named Havana, and he gets very excited when anyone walks in. He belongs to our head of sales, but the deal was that he’d spend his days with us.”
Ask a Shop Clerk
Designer Alex Crane has opened a shop for his linenwear in his apartment (hey@alexcrane.co).
So strangers come buy pants in your house?
“Yeah. I mean, we screen them first.
People email for an appointment; we check them out online to make sure they’re not creeps. Then they come over. My business partner Sam will make them a soft-boiled egg. Then they’ll go try stuff on — a linen shirt ($125), drawstring shorts ($75) — in the bathroom. The visit can be ten minutes, wham-bam-thank-you-ma’am, or an hour. But so far, no one has come to the house and not bought something.”
IRL
In mid-June, Jack Carlson’s preppy, rugby-inspired e-commerce shop Rowing Blazers opened a brick-and-mortar store (161 Grand St.).
“We only launched a year ago and didn’t plan to have a store. But then we had a pop-up on Rivington and noticed this massive spike in online orders. The day we opened, we had a line out the store. I was like, ‘What are we, Supreme? We’re making blazers!’ We sold out of five different styles of our handmade rugby shirts ($185). This new store is big, so we’re going to have designers popping up in there with us. First is Eric Emanuel, who makes old-school mesh basketball shorts ($88), which Justin Bieber is a big fan of. We’re different, of course: Eric’s on Hypebeast a lot; we’re … well, preppy.”
Top Five
In early July, designer Annabelle Moehlmann will launch her summer-inspired, globally sourced home-accessories site Land of Belle.
“These handblown vases ($490) are made in Murano, an island off Venice, by a company called Laguna B. I keep mine filled with water next to my bed.”
“I found these hand-glazed ceramic sea urchins (from $65) on Capri. They were a runaway hit when we had a pop-up shop in the Hamptons.”
“Linen place mats can feel stuffy. We designed these ($180), which are 100 percent Italian linen, to be used day-to-day, but also in a more formal, grown-up setting.”
“I saw these Laboratorio Paravicini plates ($100) in Milan.
And to be honest, I saw them on Instagram too. They’re a design-world favorite.”
“I bought a caftan from the artisan who makes these hand-painted vases ($325) in Istanbul years ago, and re-found him when I started Land of Belle.”
