Beyoncé’s Fans Think She Could Be Pregnant

She may have just given birth to twins, and embarked on a worldwide tour with her husband, but fans and tabloids are speculating that Beyoncé is pregnant with her fourth child.

Star magazine wrote in their print edition that sources claimed at Coachella doctors were concerned about Beyoncé’s vitals backstage. A “tour insider” said, “She’s rushing to change her costumes so that she can keep the bump covered up for as long as possible. Only a few have been entrusted with the news, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what’s going on.”

The other evidence is pretty thin — she’s worn a lot of coats and blazers over very cinched corsets during her tour this season, one of those outfits include a red heart over the stomach, and the number four is significant for Bey and Jay-Z.

Some fans who have seen the OTR II concert have been speculating that she might be pregnant.

Maybe Beyoncé is gonna reveal that shes pregnant at the end of the tour. She does love the number 4. — Lo. (@MissAkinsola) June 15, 2018

Other fans are pointing out that she recently gave birth to twins and has a human body.

So Beyonce is a little larger in her stomach for one day and people are convinced she's pregnant. SHE COULD JUST BE BLOATED!



Stop shaming women for having a natural body with your stupid-ass theories. — nikkeh♡ (@tweedlenikkeh) June 14, 2018

lets get real. the headliners over here are like ‘fans are for sure: beyoncé is pregnant again’ based on the fact she wears a lot of jackets during otr and they might have seen a BABY BUMP?? im sorry but she gave birth to twins, keep that in mind as well — 4 DAYS TILL B (@bey4wnce) June 15, 2018

Beyoncé’s no stranger to pregnancy rumors. After she gave birth to her first daughter, Blue, fans speculated when she would get pregnant again. Many went crazy interpreting everything as a sign, including holding her bag over her stomach. She finally confirmed that she was pregnant again with twins in 2017 with the most glorious (and most liked) Instagram there ever was. However, if Cardi, Kylie, and Khloé have taught us anything, it may be worth keeping an eye on.