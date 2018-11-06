Prince Harry Apparently Likes Giving Meghan Markle Fashion Tips

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry: official Duke of Sussex, unofficial personal stylist to Meghan Markle. According to the Daily Mail, the gingery lad loves giving out fashion advice to his new royal wife, which she apparently “always” wants.

So does this mean Prince Harry is behind the Duchess of Sussex’s iconic power coats, messy buns, and British hats? Not quite. It can be assumed that Meghan has been asking him questions related to royal fashion etiquette, which dictates what royal women must wear, such as pantyhose and modest hemlines. However, a source who spoke to the Mail said that Prince Harry prefers giving his wife tips purely based on aesthetics, which makes sense, considering she frequently breaks royal fashion protocol.

“He gives his views on what he thinks looks best, rather than helping her follow Royal protocol on hemlines or anything like that,” the source told the Mail. “The joke is that Harry is Meghan’s surprise stylist.”

So does this mean that Meghan fired Kate for Harry?