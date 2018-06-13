Photo: Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

While we were all busy speculating where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were going for their honeymoon, the royal couple snuck off and took the dang trip. According to a source who spoke to E News!, the newlyweds ended up in the one place where Harry apparently “feels like he can be himself”: Africa.

Earlier this month, the couple apparently visited more than two countries in East Africa, where they went on safaris, participated in “outdoor adventures,” and did a whole lot of relaxing.

“It was the perfect break and blend of their passions,” the source told E News!. “Restorative and the perfect holiday before starting a very busy second half of 2018.”

Months before the royal wedding on May 19, the British tabloids were convinced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were going to honeymoon in Namibia, Africa. Mere days after the ceremony, though, E! News refuted that rumor. Then, there was the speculation that the couple would jet to the beachside town of Noosa in Queensland, Australia, which was challenged one day later by a TMZ report that named Alberta, Canada, as the royal honeymoon spot.

It looks like Royal expert Omid Scobie was right all along. In late May, he told Elle, “The couple have been keen to explore other countries in Africa, and I’m certain we will see them do that on this honeymoon.”