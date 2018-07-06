Reese Witherspoon, Like, Totally Confirms Legally Blonde 3

Oh, hi! Her name is Elle Woods, and for her admissions essay, she’s going to tell all of you at Harvard why she’s going to make an amazinglawyer. Reese Witherspoon confirmed rumors of Legally Blonde 3Thursday morning with an homage to one of the original movie’s most iconic scenes: Elle’s Harvard admission video. Reese is in an infinity pool now, but with the same blue floatie mat and sequined pink bikini. The third movie will reunite Witherspoon with Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith, who wrote the original film’s script.

Press play on Hoku’s “Perfect Day” and get your bend and snap ready!