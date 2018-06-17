Rihanna Knows She’s a Prolific Wine Glass Thief

What can she say? She abides by the laissez-faire European school of beverage consumption. Never willing to let a good drink go to waste, Rihanna has become an icon in recent years for leaving restaurants, clubs, and miscellaneous hangs with a full glass of alcohol, unbothered by the notion she’s potentially stealing these glasses to fuel her exploits. But Graham Norton won’t stand for such a thing! He presented RiRi with ample photo evidence this week, and she doesn’t seem too bothered by it. Because why would she. “I took it back to the hotel I took it from,” she finally musters up for one photo, adding at the end, “my mom is gonna see this.” [Law and Order sound.]