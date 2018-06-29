Sadly, You Can No Longer Get This Drugstore Brand at Ulta

Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The beauty of Ulta is that you can buy your Anastasia Beverly Hills eyebrow pen while also picking up Great Lash mascara — the high-low mix has never been better executed. Which is why it’s sad that today drugstore-staple Rimmel announced that they will be leaving Ulta.

Ulta confirmed to WWD that Rimmel, which is much more popular in Europe than it ever has been in the States, has been discontinued both in stores and online. Rimmel is currently undergoing a relaunch in the United States to appeal to more mass-market consumers.

On the bright side, in 2018 Ulta is adding new brands including ColourPop, Morphe, and Milani — all of which are popular on Instagram.