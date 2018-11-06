Linda Rodin, the founder of cult face oil line Rodin Olio Lusso, loves mermaids; she even believes she was one in a past life. She’s teamed up with her friend, the artist (and Pisces) Donald Robertson, to create a new line of mermaid-inspired beauty products.
A famous merman once said that “moisture is the essence of wetness and wetness is the essence of beauty.” The collection stays true to Rodin Oilo Lusso’s oil-obsessed roots with lots of slick, shimmery, illuminating, and moisturizing products. There’s a lip oil, body oil, illuminating powder, and a highlighting liquid.
The lip oil is a luxurious and softening blend of vitamin E, sunflower oil, olive fruit oil, safflower seed oil, and jojoba seed oil that can be worn alone or over lipstick for a glossy look. The seafoam green body oil gives skin a dewy radiance and is lightly scented with jasmine sambac from India and French sea kelp.
For the face, the Illuminating Liquid is made of light-reflecting flecks and looks best on cheekbones, the nose, the cupid’s bow, and the collar bone. And the silky, gel-like Illuminating Powder, which comes embossed with a mermaid print and seashells, will make your face glow like the ocean at sunset.
Rodin Olio Lusso’s Mermaid Collection is available now on their website.
