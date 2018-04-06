Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

In the golden age of spon-con, one partnership stands alone above the rest as truly fascinating: Tavi Gevinson and her apartment building, 300 Ashland. But just this weekend, Gevinson announced that she will say good-bye to 300 Ashland, and her partnership.

Gevinson, now 22, was a child-style icon who, at the age of 11, founded Style Rookie, which morphed into the online magazine Rookie. Gevinson has since gone on to act on Broadway and live in a sponsored apartment in Brooklyn. Let’s look back at some of Gevinson’s best #apartmentstories.

In the beginning, there was BAM

Gevinson’s first #300AshlandPartner post was a blurry selfie saying she was pumped that she lived close enough to the Brooklyn Academy of Music to go all the time. She’s cultured, okay? She was in The Crucible!

﻿And then there were #ApartmentStories

Three posts in, Gevinson introduced the #ApartmentStories hashtag. In the first, she kept up the candid vibe with a self-deprecating caption and non-selfie picture.

Obligatory rooftop pic

Up until this point, only two of Gevinson’s apartment posts were about the features of the building (there’s a pretty cloud mirror in the lobby, and Tavi has a great view). I like to imagine the powers that be at 300 Ashland called her up to say, “Hey, Tavi, could you maybe show off the roof on a nice day?”

Rooftop reading 😎✌️ #ApartmentStories #300AshlandPartner A post shared by Tavi Gevinson (@tavitulle) on May 3, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

She’s finally moved in! Gevinson started moving on March 2 (at least according to Instagram). On June 2, she announced that she was making progress on her move, despite the walls being bare.

300 Ashland gets a new deck

In one of Gevinson’s more spon-y posts, she celebrated 300 Ashland’s new deck, complete with balloon animals and a band. More features of the building!

The paid-partnership banner debuts

Last fall, the wet blankets over at Instagram launched a paid partnership feature, which made it immediately clear which posts were #sponsored. Gevinson did not address the change in her first post after the feature rolled out, which was about trolls.

Crossover spon

One of Gevinson’s best posts was a combination sponsored post for West Elm, the Brooklyn Library, and 300 Ashland.

The final spon

Over the weekend, Gevinson shared a photo of a rainbow announcing that she would be leaving 300 Ashland.

Farewell, #ApartmentStories. You will be missed.