Roseanne Barr Apologizes Through Tears On Podcast

Photo: Michael Tran

Turns out Roseanne is extremely sorry. The Blast has obtained audio of the comedian calling into Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast at Stand Up NY and breaking down in tears. She tells the host, “I’m a lot of things. I’m a loudmouth and all that stuff, but I’m not stupid, for God’s sake, and I never would have wittingly called any black person … say they are a monkey. I never would do that! And I didn’t do that. And if people think that I did that it just kills me. I didn’t do that, although they think I did. And if they do think that I am so sorry that I- ya know, it was so unclear and stupid. I’m very sorry but I don’t think that, I never would do that.”

The “that” in this case is a now infamous tweet Roseanne wrote where she talked about former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett thusly: “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj”, she has since blamed this tweet on everything from Memorial Day, to Ambien, to thinking that Valerie Jarrett was Saudi. She’s also seen her sitcom’s reboot cancelled and lost all financial and creative stake in the recently announced spin-off.

When Boteach asks her if she still regrets and doesn’t excuse her tweet, she replied, “Of course, no I don’t excuse it. I horribly regret it, are you kidding? I’ve lost everything. And I regretted it before I lost everything and I said to God, ‘I am willing to accept whatever consequences this brings because I know I’ve done wrong.’ I’m willing to accept what the consequences are. And, I do. And I have.” The full podcast episode can be heard below: