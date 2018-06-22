43 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Saint Laurent to Anthropologie

We gathered together lots of super-summery things on sale this week, including multiple under-$100 bathing suits, discounted sunscreen, straw tote bags, slip-on sandals, hanging hammocks, festive pillows, copper fruit bowls, and a skirt from Uniqlo that’s only ten bucks.

Vince Camuto Crop Chambray Jumpsuit
$95, Nordstrom
Who knew Vince Camuto made such fashion-forward jumpsuits?

See by Chloé Eyelet-Neck Sleeveless Cotton Tee
$166, Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus’s sale-on-sale is back in full force, and this dainty top from See by Chloé is a beneficiary. (Or maybe you’re the beneficiary?)

Eberjey Lulu Polka-Dot Sweetheart One-Piece Swimsuit
$85, Neiman Marcus
A sweet, polka-dotted one-piece from Eberjey.

M.i.h Caron High-Rise Cropped Wide Leg Pants in Pink
$140, Neiman Marcus
We wrote about these pants’ yellow cousin in last week’s sales post. These pink pants are a little subtler.

Skin Nina Cotton-Blend Robe
$102, Neiman Marcus
A perfect cotton summer robe from Skin.

Tom Ford Textured Dot Bow Tie
$113, Neiman Marcus
A Tom Ford bow tie that’d be perfect for a July or August garden wedding.

Saint Laurent University Brass-Plated Key Ring
$88, Neiman Marcus
You probably don’t need a Saint Laurent key chain, but wouldn’t you … like one?

WBM Himalayan Glow Hand Carved Natural Salt Lamp
$25, Jet
If you’ve been hemming and hawing about getting a Himalayan salt lamp, now might just be the time.

NuLoom Takisha Triangle Multi Area Rug, 5’ x 8’
$93, Jet
This colorful rug would be excellent for a nursery.

Acne Studios Long Straight-Leg Boyfriend Jeans
$136, Matches Fashion
A just-slouchy-enough pair of “boyfriend” jeans from Acne.

Self-Portrait Azaelea Sleeveless Lace Midi Dress
$195, Matches Fashion
We wrote about this dress when it was a mere 30 percent off at Matches.

Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Denim Slides
$94, Matches Fashion
These pink Ancient Greek slides have a fun, fringy look to them.

The North Face Pivoter
$69, Zappos
A very classic North Face backpack that comes with a padded laptop sleeve and a whole slew of five-star reviews.

Levi’s Premium Made & Crafted Utility Overall
$89, Zappos
This model’s look — white overalls, white T-shirt, and white sneakers — would be a very nice summer uniform.

Dermalogica Overnight Retinol Repair Set
$71, Dermstore
This “overnight repair set” was recommended to us by a dermatologist as one of the best retinol treatments — it’s ideal for combination skin.

Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30
Photo: Iman Adhami/Dermstore/Target
$23, Dermstore
Some tinted sunscreen courtesy of Frank Ocean’s mom! For more on-sale sunscreens at Dermstore, click here.

Thom Browne Handbag
$162, Yoox
A Thom Browne clutch? In the shape of a whale? In gingham? How could we not.

T by Alexander Wang Basic Top
$22, Yoox
$22 is a very good price for a hunter-green Alexander Wang tee.

Jil Sander Navy 3/4 Length Dress
$139, Yoox
A slouchy number from Jil Sander Navy.

Lola Cruz Sandals
$88, Yoox
These platform sandals from Spanish shoe line Lola Cruz come in a very pleasing (and versatile) shade of “brick red.”

Ulla Johnson Emory Tailored Shoulder Tie Denim Dress
$156, Moda Operandi
We have a hard time resisting a dress with shoulder tie-straps.

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Sweetheart Tank
$45, The Line
Apparently, this “exceptionally soft” tank from ATM is made from Peruvian “featherweight fabric derived from the country’s abundant beech trees.”

Safavieh Marcie Accent Table
$210, Walmart
A very stately brass-finish side table from Safavieh.

Everlane Street Nylon Zip Backpack - Small
$29, Everlane
We somehow missed this the first time around at Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale: A small black backpack that’s only $29.

Diane von Furstenberg Eloise Asymmetric Mini Dress
$281, Diane von Furstenberg
A silk DVF wrap dress that’s a little looser and freer than your typical DVF wrap dress.

Year Of Ours Crossed Out Cut Out Leggings
$35, Goop
These leggings feature “a criss-cross, cut-out waist that hikes up the hips for maximum tummy control.”

Coach Turnlock Hobo
$175, Coach
The most classic of Coach bags is (the rare) 50 percent off.

Pitusa Pineapple Bag
$74, Revolve
A less classic bag… in the shape of a pineapple.

Larke Loretta Ruffled Petite Dress
$100, Anthropologie
Now, a whole slew of items from Anthropologie’s very excellent “summer tag sale.” First up, this lovely frock from L.A.-based line Larke. (For more summer dresses on sale, click here.)

Onia Estelle One-Piece Swimsuit
$100, Anthropologie
This retro-y bathing suit from Onia comes with removable straps, so you can go the bandeau route.

L Space Stella One-Piece Swimsuit
$100, Anthropologie
And here’s an all-black one-piece from L Space adorned with some delicate buttons.

Vineet Bahl Gilia Straw Tote Bag
$60, Anthropologie
There are a lot of straw bags out there this summer; this one, from Vineet Bahl, struck us as particularly nice.

Anthropologie Gingham Heeled Sandals
$90, Anthropologie
In case you missed it, we’ve been on a big of a gingham kick this week …

Striped Beach Tent
$110, Anthropologie
You’ll be the envy of Fort Tilden with this striped beach tent.

Palmyra Indoor/Outdoor Chair
$550, Anthropologie
This right here is a very groovy palm-leaf-inspired indoor/outdoor chair — if you’d like your apartment to look a bit more ’60s-era Miami Beach.

AMO Bella Ultra High-Rise Cropped Bootcut Jeans
$150, Anthropologie
We love a pair of high-waisted cropped jeans with just the slightest amount of flair; these AMO pants fit the bill.

Three Dots Chetwyn Linen Dress
$100, Anthropologie
An easy-breezy yellow linen dress for when it gets really hot out.

Maeve Chambray Printed Halter Top
$40, Anthropologie
Another option for when it gets hot, hot, hot.

Copper Wired Fruit Bowl
$25, Anthropologie
It’s important to have a fruit bowl that lets your fruit “breathe” (it helps them stay ripe longer). This copper-wired bowl would make an excellent summer host or hostess gift.

Skip*Hop Chelsea Downtown Chic Diaper Backpack in Olive Green
$70, Buy Buy Baby
This (decidedly non-hideous) diaper backpack features two exterior insulated bottle pockets, a cushioned changing pad, and a very easily wipeable lining.

Zuo Decor Black/Beige Leaves Pillow
$19, Nordstrom Rack
A very summery (and quite glamorous) throw pillow.

Summerfield Terrace Hammock Chair
$40, Houzz
An indoor/outdoor hanging hammock for some indoor/outdoor lounging.

Uniqlo High-Waist Belted Narrow Skirt
$10, Uniqlo
We’ll wrap things up with a $10 (yes, $10!) high-waisted skirt from Uniqlo.

43 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy