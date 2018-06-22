You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

$95, Nordstrom Vince Camuto Crop Chambray Jumpsuit $95 (was $159, now 40% off) Who knew Vince Camuto made such fashion-forward jumpsuits? $95 at Nordstrom Buy

$166, Neiman Marcus See by Chloé Eyelet-Neck Sleeveless Cotton Tee $166 (was $295, now 44% off) Neiman Marcus’s sale-on-sale is back in full force, and this dainty top from See by Chloé is a beneficiary. (Or maybe you’re the beneficiary?) $166 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$113, Neiman Marcus Tom Ford Textured Dot Bow Tie $113 (was $250, now 55% off) A Tom Ford bow tie that’d be perfect for a July or August garden wedding. $113 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$88, Neiman Marcus Saint Laurent University Brass-Plated Key Ring $88 (was $195, now 55% off) You probably don’t need a Saint Laurent key chain, but wouldn’t you … like one? $88 at Neiman Marcus Buy

$25, Jet WBM Himalayan Glow Hand Carved Natural Salt Lamp $25 (was $50, now 50% off) If you’ve been hemming and hawing about getting a Himalayan salt lamp, now might just be the time. $25 at Jet Buy

$93, Jet NuLoom Takisha Triangle Multi Area Rug, 5’ x 8’ $93 (was $116, now 20% off) This colorful rug would be excellent for a nursery. $93 at Jet Buy

$136, Matches Fashion Acne Studios Long Straight-Leg Boyfriend Jeans $136 (was $340, now 60% off) A just-slouchy-enough pair of “boyfriend” jeans from Acne. $136 at Matches Fashion Buy

$94, Matches Fashion Ancient Greek Sandals Thais Denim Slides $94 (was $235, now 60% off) These pink Ancient Greek slides have a fun, fringy look to them. $94 at Matches Fashion Buy

$69, Zappos The North Face Pivoter $69 (was $79, now 13% off) A very classic North Face backpack that comes with a padded laptop sleeve and a whole slew of five-star reviews. $69 at Zappos Buy

$71, Dermstore Dermalogica Overnight Retinol Repair Set $71 (was $89, now 20% off) This “overnight repair set” was recommended to us by a dermatologist as one of the best retinol treatments — it’s ideal for combination skin. $71 at Dermstore Buy

Photo: Iman Adhami/Dermstore/Target $23, Dermstore Unsun Mineral Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 $23 (was $29, now 21% off) Some tinted sunscreen courtesy of Frank Ocean’s mom! For more on-sale sunscreens at Dermstore, click here. $23 at Dermstore Buy with code: SUNFUN

$162, Yoox Thom Browne Handbag $162 (was $650, now 75% off) A Thom Browne clutch? In the shape of a whale? In gingham? How could we not. $162 at Yoox Buy

$22, Yoox T by Alexander Wang Basic Top $22 (was $99, now 78% off) $22 is a very good price for a hunter-green Alexander Wang tee. $22 at Yoox Buy

$139, Yoox Jil Sander Navy 3/4 Length Dress $139 (was $450, now 69% off) A slouchy number from Jil Sander Navy. $139 at Yoox Buy

$88, Yoox Lola Cruz Sandals $88 (was $234, now 62% off) These platform sandals from Spanish shoe line Lola Cruz come in a very pleasing (and versatile) shade of “brick red.” $88 at Yoox Buy

$156, Moda Operandi Ulla Johnson Emory Tailored Shoulder Tie Denim Dress $156 (was $345, now 55% off) We have a hard time resisting a dress with shoulder tie-straps. $156 at Moda Operandi Buy

$45, The Line ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Sweetheart Tank $45 (was $75, now 40% off) Apparently, this “exceptionally soft” tank from ATM is made from Peruvian “featherweight fabric derived from the country’s abundant beech trees.” $45 at The Line Buy

$281, Diane von Furstenberg Diane von Furstenberg Eloise Asymmetric Mini Dress $281 (was $468, now 40% off) A silk DVF wrap dress that’s a little looser and freer than your typical DVF wrap dress. $281 at Diane von Furstenberg Buy

$35, Goop Year Of Ours Crossed Out Cut Out Leggings $35 (was $116, now 70% off) These leggings feature “a criss-cross, cut-out waist that hikes up the hips for maximum tummy control.” $35 at Goop Buy

$175, Coach Coach Turnlock Hobo $175 (was $350, now 50% off) The most classic of Coach bags is (the rare) 50 percent off. $175 at Coach Buy

$74, Revolve Pitusa Pineapple Bag $74 (was $105, now 30% off) A less classic bag… in the shape of a pineapple. $74 at Revolve Buy

$100, Anthropologie Larke Loretta Ruffled Petite Dress $100 (was $158, now 37% off) Now, a whole slew of items from Anthropologie’s very excellent “summer tag sale.” First up, this lovely frock from L.A.-based line Larke. (For more summer dresses on sale, click here.) $100 at Anthropologie Buy

$100, Anthropologie Onia Estelle One-Piece Swimsuit $100 (was $195, now 49% off) This retro-y bathing suit from Onia comes with removable straps, so you can go the bandeau route. $100 at Anthropologie Buy

$100, Anthropologie L Space Stella One-Piece Swimsuit $100 (was $180, now 44% off) And here’s an all-black one-piece from L Space adorned with some delicate buttons. $100 at Anthropologie Buy

$60, Anthropologie Vineet Bahl Gilia Straw Tote Bag $60 (was $118, now 49% off) There are a lot of straw bags out there this summer; this one, from Vineet Bahl, struck us as particularly nice. $60 at Anthropologie Buy

$550, Anthropologie Palmyra Indoor/Outdoor Chair $550 (was $798, now 31% off) This right here is a very groovy palm-leaf-inspired indoor/outdoor chair — if you’d like your apartment to look a bit more ’60s-era Miami Beach. $550 at Anthropologie Buy

$150, Anthropologie AMO Bella Ultra High-Rise Cropped Bootcut Jeans $150 (was $260, now 42% off) We love a pair of high-waisted cropped jeans with just the slightest amount of flair; these AMO pants fit the bill. $150 at Anthropologie Buy

$40, Anthropologie Maeve Chambray Printed Halter Top $40 (was $68, now 41% off) Another option for when it gets hot, hot, hot. $40 at Anthropologie Buy

$25, Anthropologie Copper Wired Fruit Bowl $25 (was $38, now 34% off) It’s important to have a fruit bowl that lets your fruit “breathe” (it helps them stay ripe longer). This copper-wired bowl would make an excellent summer host or hostess gift. $25 at Anthropologie Buy

$70, Buy Buy Baby Skip*Hop Chelsea Downtown Chic Diaper Backpack in Olive Green $70 (was $100, now 30% off) This (decidedly non-hideous) diaper backpack features two exterior insulated bottle pockets, a cushioned changing pad, and a very easily wipeable lining. $70 at Buy Buy Baby Buy

$19, Nordstrom Rack Zuo Decor Black/Beige Leaves Pillow $19 (was $32, now 41% off) A very summery (and quite glamorous) throw pillow. $19 at Nordstrom Rack Buy

$40, Houzz Summerfield Terrace Hammock Chair $40 (was $50, now 20% off) An indoor/outdoor hanging hammock for some indoor/outdoor lounging. $40 at Houzz Buy

$10, Uniqlo Uniqlo High-Waist Belted Narrow Skirt $10 (was $30, now 67% off) We’ll wrap things up with a $10 (yes, $10!) high-waisted skirt from Uniqlo. $10 at Uniqlo Buy

