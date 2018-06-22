You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.
We gathered together lots of super-summery things on sale this week, including multiple under-$100 bathing suits, discounted sunscreen, straw tote bags, slip-on sandals, hanging hammocks, festive pillows, copper fruit bowls, and a skirt from Uniqlo that’s only ten bucks.
Who knew Vince Camuto made such fashion-forward jumpsuits?
Neiman Marcus’s sale-on-sale is back in full force, and this dainty top from See by Chloé is a beneficiary. (Or maybe you’re the beneficiary?)
A sweet, polka-dotted one-piece from Eberjey.
We wrote about these pants’ yellow cousin in last week’s sales post. These pink pants are a little subtler.
A perfect cotton summer robe from Skin.
A Tom Ford bow tie that’d be perfect for a July or August garden wedding.
You probably don’t need a Saint Laurent key chain, but wouldn’t you … like one?
If you’ve been hemming and hawing about getting a Himalayan salt lamp, now might just be the time.
This colorful rug would be excellent for a nursery.
A just-slouchy-enough pair of “boyfriend” jeans from Acne.
We wrote about this dress when it was a mere 30 percent off at Matches.
These pink Ancient Greek slides have a fun, fringy look to them.
A very classic North Face backpack that comes with a padded laptop sleeve and a whole slew of five-star reviews.
This model’s look — white overalls, white T-shirt, and white sneakers — would be a very nice summer uniform.
This “overnight repair set” was recommended to us by a dermatologist as one of the best retinol treatments — it’s ideal for combination skin.
Some tinted sunscreen courtesy of Frank Ocean’s mom! For more on-sale sunscreens at Dermstore, click here.
A Thom Browne clutch? In the shape of a whale? In gingham? How could we not.
$22 is a very good price for a hunter-green Alexander Wang tee.
A slouchy number from Jil Sander Navy.
These platform sandals from Spanish shoe line Lola Cruz come in a very pleasing (and versatile) shade of “brick red.”
We have a hard time resisting a dress with shoulder tie-straps.
Apparently, this “exceptionally soft” tank from ATM is made from Peruvian “featherweight fabric derived from the country’s abundant beech trees.”
A very stately brass-finish side table from Safavieh.
We somehow missed this the first time around at Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale: A small black backpack that’s only $29.
A silk DVF wrap dress that’s a little looser and freer than your typical DVF wrap dress.
These leggings feature “a criss-cross, cut-out waist that hikes up the hips for maximum tummy control.”
The most classic of Coach bags is (the rare) 50 percent off.
A less classic bag… in the shape of a pineapple.
Now, a whole slew of items from Anthropologie’s very excellent “summer tag sale.” First up, this lovely frock from L.A.-based line Larke. (For more summer dresses on sale, click here.)
This retro-y bathing suit from Onia comes with removable straps, so you can go the bandeau route.
And here’s an all-black one-piece from L Space adorned with some delicate buttons.
There are a lot of straw bags out there this summer; this one, from Vineet Bahl, struck us as particularly nice.
In case you missed it, we’ve been on a big of a gingham kick this week …
You’ll be the envy of Fort Tilden with this striped beach tent.
This right here is a very groovy palm-leaf-inspired indoor/outdoor chair — if you’d like your apartment to look a bit more ’60s-era Miami Beach.
We love a pair of high-waisted cropped jeans with just the slightest amount of flair; these AMO pants fit the bill.
An easy-breezy yellow linen dress for when it gets really hot out.
Another option for when it gets hot, hot, hot.
It’s important to have a fruit bowl that lets your fruit “breathe” (it helps them stay ripe longer). This copper-wired bowl would make an excellent summer host or hostess gift.
This (decidedly non-hideous) diaper backpack features two exterior insulated bottle pockets, a cushioned changing pad, and a very easily wipeable lining.
A very summery (and quite glamorous) throw pillow.
An indoor/outdoor hanging hammock for some indoor/outdoor lounging.
We’ll wrap things up with a $10 (yes, $10!) high-waisted skirt from Uniqlo.
