Bad Little Senators Get Recess Cancelled

The boys and girls of the United States Senate have been very bad this year, and to teach them a lesson, Senate Majority Leader and Party Pooper in Chief Mitch McConnell is taking away three weeks of their August recess. Aw, man!

“Due to the historic obstruction by Senate Democrats of the president’s nominees, and the goal of passing appropriations bills prior to the end of the fiscal year, the August recess has been canceled,” McConnell said in a statement on Monday, adding that the chamber would stay in session to “pass legislation, including appropriations bills, and to make additional progress on the president’s nominees.”

Senators will still have the first week of August off, but some, like Texas senator John Cornyn, have hinted that McConnell’s decision is a way to keep potentially vulnerable Democrats in Washington instead of at home, campaigning for reelection in red-leaning states.

BTW, Cornyn told reporters earlier today that they know cancelling August recess will put #2018 Ds in a pinch: "I think now they’re desperate because now they realize they’re more exposed politically because they’ve got so many people up running for re-election in red states" — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 5, 2018

No word yet on whether senators will still be given juice boxes and orange slices for their significantly reduced break.