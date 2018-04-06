All the Sex and the City Anniversary Stories You Need to Read

Photo-Illustration: by Stevie Remsberg/Photos HBO.

Sex and the City aired its first episode on June 6, 1998 — in honor of the occasion, we’re taking a look back at 20 years of SATC. Read all of the Cut’s anniversary coverage here, from rankings of all the male characters to outfits we’re still obsessed with. We’ll update this list with more stories published throughout the week.

From the Archives: Sarah Jessica Parker Would Like a Few Words With Carrie Bradshaw by Emily Nussbaum

This New York Magazine cover story was published in 2008 to celebrate the show’s ten-year anniversary and the release of the Sex and the City movie. “It’s a Manhattan survivalist scenario, I joke — trapped in a Town Car with nothing but Gourmet Garage. ‘Isn’t it glamorous? Do you want a potato chip?’ She offers me both Classic Lays and barbecue.”

Talking to the Women Behind the Most Popular Sex and the City Fashion Instagram Account by Emilia Petrarca

The two women who run @everyoutfitonsatc, the “Every Outfit on Sex and the City” Instagram account, discuss their 500,000 followers, creating the popular #WokeCharlotte meme, and SATC costume designer Patricia Field.

Traveling Through Time on the Sex and the City Bus Tour by Kelly Conaboy

When our editors floated the idea that Kelly go on the Sex and the City bus tour, everyone laughed. “Well. I’m sorry to report that in that moment the joke was not on me but instead on all of my co-workers, because — I wanted to go on the Sex and the City bus tour. … I love Sex and the City.”

Carrie Bradshaw’s Tutu Paradox by Rhonda Garelick

For Sex and the City’s opening sequence, Rhonda writes, “Patricia Field put Sarah Jessica Parker in the now-historic outfit of pink tank top and white tutu — an ensemble rich in cultural resonance.”

We’ll update this page with more SATC stories throughout the week.