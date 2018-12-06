6 Must-Haves From Milk Makeup’s Massive Secret Sale

If applying makeup on-the-go is a difficult task in your day, let Milk Makeup relieve you from those duties. With easy-to-apply and spill-proof products, Milk is the go-to brand for women who are constantly running around, and their current sale will make stocking up on their products easy on the wallet. Milk is currently offering 25 percent off everything on its site and will throw in some gifts for orders over $75. There’s no catch and no need for a code, so go ahead and add to your cart with abandon. Here are a few suggestions to get your cart going.

$24, Milk Makeup Highlighter in Lit Try using just one swipe of this creamy Champagne pearl stick for a natural highlight that doesn’t scream “You can see me from 15 blocks away!” $24 at Milk Makeup Buy

$22, Milk Makeup Lip Color in O.G. Red Milk’s semi-matte lipsticks (they come in 12 shades) are loaded with pigments and good-for-you oils for intense shades that last through most of dinner and drinks. $22 at Milk Makeup Buy

$28, Milk Makeup Holographic Stick in Stardust There are multiple ways to use these Holographic Sticks. Try using the pink Stardust shade as an eye shadow, blush, lip stain, or you can even apply it to cheekbones for an otherwordly look. This stick also comes in lavender and peachy shades, if pink is too far out of your comfort zone. $28 at Milk Makeup Buy

$24, Milk Makeup Cooling Water This stick is infused with marine minerals, seawater, and caffeine to hydrate, soothe, and de-puff tired skin. Use this right after washing your face to instantly calm your skin, or use it throughout the day for a nice, temperature-lowering boost. $24 at Milk Makeup Buy

$26, Milk Makeup Matcha Cleanser This travel-friendly Matcha Cleanser stick lets you wash up without the mess and without getting stopped by TSA. Just apply the exfoliating cleanser to damp skin, massage, and rinse. And there’s not much lather to this formula so it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin. $26 at Milk Makeup Buy

