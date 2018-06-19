Stassi Schroeder Just Gave Birth to Jax Taylor at the Columbus Zoo

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Stassi and Jax, from Vanderpump Rules, have had their ups and downs. Jax had sex with Kristin while watching Drive (while he was dating Stassi); Jax had sex with a woman in Vegas and got her pregnant (while he was dating Stassi); and Stassi once asked Jax to hang a framed photo for her (revealing to the world that Jax did not know how to hang a framed photo). Now, though, it seems things are fine between the two. Stassi was supportive of Jax’s relationship with Brittany; Stassi was supportive when Jax had family troubles; and Stassi recently gave birth to Jax at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Meet Jax Taylor, the newest edition to the vervet troop! He got his name from Vanderpump Rules! At the Columbus Zoo,... Posted by Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

A beautiful occasion for these vervet monkeys, indeed.

While “in the top picture, you can see Jax Taylor’s ultrasound when he was 123 days old in Sassie’s womb” is perhaps a sentence one did not need to read, the sentence “you can usually find Jax hanging off of his mom Sassie, learning to navigate his new surroundings” is actually not a bad synopsis of Vanderpump Rules season one. So.

Mazel tov as always to Stassi and Jax.