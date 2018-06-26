A T by Alexander Wang Tee That’s 70 Percent Off

You may have noticed some posts from our friends at the Strategist on the Cut. They’ll be dropping in every now and again, sharing their expertise on the basics you don’t have time to research and the weird and wonderful things you don’t yet know you need.

While it’s hard to justify paying over $100 for a T-shirt, Alexander Wang sure knows how to make a good one. Which is why we were excited to see this slouchy offering, a cap-sleeved henley, for a full-on 70 percent off at Yoox. It will go with just about anything, and looks very, “This old thing? I just threw it on.” And it’s perfect for the sure-to-be-sweltering days ahead. Right now is actually a good time to buy an on-sale T-shirt — like this Everlane V-neck, for instance, or this 60 percent off slubby ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo tee, or this stripey and stretchy Madewell top.

$39, Yoox T by Alexander Wang Cap Sleeve Henley Tee $39 (was $124, now 69% off) $39 at Yoox Buy

GET THE STRATEGIST NEWSLETTER Actually good deals, smart shopping advice, and exclusive discounts. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

The Strategist is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. Some of our latest conquests include the best acne treatments, rolling luggage, pillows for side sleepers, natural anxiety remedies, and bath towels. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change.

Every editorial product is independently selected. If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.