Wear This to All Your Summer Weddings

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Summer is a great time to have a casual event, but hot weather is not ideal when it comes to dressing for a party. When you’re sipping on rosé or gnawing on a crab leg, the last thing you want to be is sweating under layers of tulle. Instead, try keeping cool with an architectural slip dress and fun slides. You can still play up trends with a fluffy straw bag and large gold earrings. Complete the look with a piece-y half bun (inspired by the Duchess of Sussex) and you’re ready to party.

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Photos by Meredith Jenks

Styling by Nicole Chapoteau

Production and Casting by Roxanne Doucet

Makeup by Liset Garza at The Wall Group

Hair by Junya Nakashima

Model: Zhao at Wilhelmina Models

