Why Not Wear a Billowy White Blouse to the Beach?

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Beach cover-ups tend to be loose and flowy: a sheer caftan, an oversize men’s shirt. Anything more structured can feel like too much effort. Then again, sometimes it’s fun to go the extra mile and pull together a complete look. If that’s where you’re at right now, may we recommend a blousy top in bright white cotton? With a high-waisted bikini bottom and wicker basket, it feels very Jane Birkin. Of course, it helps if you have a mane of wavy red hair, but a beachy ponytail would look just as elegant (and Birkin-esque.)

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Photo: Meredith Jenks

Photos by Meredith Jenks

Styling by Nicole Chapoteau

Production and Casting by Roxanne Doucet

Makeup by Liset Garza at The Wall Group

Hair by Junya Nakashima

Model: Alice at Elite

