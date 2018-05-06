So You Want to Read About Having a Baby

By

NEW MOM explores the brilliant, terrible, wonderful, confusing realities of first-time motherhood. It’s for anybody who wants to be a new mom, is a new mom, was a new mom, or wants really good reasons to never be a new mom.

Are you baby-curious? Are you a new mom, an experienced mom, a mom in the middle of her motherhood career? A person with zero interest in becoming a parent? No matter your relationship to motherhood — or preference for genre — we’ve got you covered. Below, a sampling of contemporary novels, essay collections, and memoirs about motherhood.

The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson
The Argonauts by Maggie Nelson
$6, Amazon

Poetic and intellectually omnivorous, Nelson braids together life and theory for a meditation on birth, rebirth, love, parenthood, and queer family-making.

$6 at Amazon
Buy
$6 at Amazon
Buy
Department of Speculation by Jenny Offill
Department of Speculation by Jenny Offill
$12.50, Amazon

A serious, small, and funny novel about the crush of family life.

$12.50 at Amazon
Buy
$12.50 at Amazon
Buy
After Birth by Elisa Albert
After Birth by Elisa Albert
$14, Amazon

A friend without kids once told us this novel taught her that brand-new moms “need the same support you’d offer to anyone who’s grieving.”

$14 at Amazon
Buy
$14 at Amazon
Buy
Little Labors by Rivka Galchen
Little Labors by Rivka Galchen
$14, Amazon

A beautiful little book, divided into bursts of varying length, with a very memorable scene of getting an infant’s passport.

$14 at Amazon
Buy
$14 at Amazon
Buy
Life’s Work by Rachel Cusk
Life’s Work by Rachel Cusk
$15, Amazon

This frank, unsentimental memoir of parenthood’s dark early days is like “a secret handshake among new mothers,” according to Jenny Offill.

$15 at Amazon
Buy
$15 at Amazon
Buy
And Now We Have Everything by Meaghan O’Connell
And Now We Have Everything by Meaghan O’Connell
$20, Amazon

O’Connell — a regular Cut contributor — is a deft, funny, and thoughtful essayist on the subject of parenthood.

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy
Motherhood by Sheila Heti
Motherhood by Sheila Heti
$20, Amazon

Should the narrator have a baby? Should any of us? This novel engages with a series of questions about the nature and pursuit of motherhood.

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy
Like a Mother by Angela Garbes
Like a Mother by Angela Garbes
$17, Amazon

An extension of Garbes’s viral article about breastfeeding, Like a Mother illustrates scientific fact with frankness and intimate detail.

$17 at Amazon
Buy
$17 at Amazon
Buy
Not That Kind of Mother by Rumaan Alam
Not That Kind of Mother by Rumaan Alam
$17, Amazon

This novel is an acute portrait of motherhood and transracial adoption, with an admirable amount of cooking porn.

$17 at Amazon
Buy
$17 at Amazon
Buy
Amateur Hour by Kimberly Harrington
Amateur Hour by Kimberly Harrington
$10, Amazon

A wry collection of humor pieces that tackle the subject of parenthood with honesty and self-awareness.

$10 at Amazon
Buy
$10 at Amazon
Buy

UPCOMING

A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua
A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua
$27, Amazon

A very absorbing novel about a pregnant Chinese woman who flees from the secret maternity home in L.A., where her boss sent her to have their baby, to San Francisco’s Chinatown.

$27 at Amazon
Buy
$27 at Amazon
Buy
Now My Heart Is Full by Laura June
Now My Heart Is Full by Laura June
$16, Amazon

An honest, sincere look at the author’s relationship to motherhood after a tumultuous relationship with her own now-deceased mother.

$16 at Amazon
Buy
$16 at Amazon
Buy
The Golden State by Lydia Kiesling
The Golden State by Lydia Kiesling
$26, Amazon

A novel about navigating motherhood, personal and professional frustration, and cultural division, set against the grim beauty of a little-known part of California.

$26 at Amazon
Buy
$26 at Amazon
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

So You Want to Read About Having a Baby