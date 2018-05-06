So You Want to Read About Having a Baby

NEW MOM explores the brilliant, terrible, wonderful, confusing realities of first-time motherhood. It’s for anybody who wants to be a new mom, is a new mom, was a new mom, or wants really good reasons to never be a new mom.

Are you baby-curious? Are you a new mom, an experienced mom, a mom in the middle of her motherhood career? A person with zero interest in becoming a parent? No matter your relationship to motherhood — or preference for genre — we’ve got you covered. Below, a sampling of contemporary novels, essay collections, and memoirs about motherhood.

$14, Amazon After Birth by Elisa Albert A friend without kids once told us this novel taught her that brand-new moms “need the same support you’d offer to anyone who’s grieving.” $14 at Amazon Buy $14 at Amazon Buy

$20, Amazon Motherhood by Sheila Heti Should the narrator have a baby? Should any of us? This novel engages with a series of questions about the nature and pursuit of motherhood. $20 at Amazon Buy $20 at Amazon Buy

$17, Amazon Like a Mother by Angela Garbes An extension of Garbes’s viral article about breastfeeding, Like a Mother illustrates scientific fact with frankness and intimate detail. $17 at Amazon Buy $17 at Amazon Buy

$17, Amazon Not That Kind of Mother by Rumaan Alam This novel is an acute portrait of motherhood and transracial adoption, with an admirable amount of cooking porn. $17 at Amazon Buy $17 at Amazon Buy

UPCOMING

$27, Amazon A River of Stars by Vanessa Hua A very absorbing novel about a pregnant Chinese woman who flees from the secret maternity home in L.A., where her boss sent her to have their baby, to San Francisco’s Chinatown. $27 at Amazon Buy $27 at Amazon Buy

$16, Amazon Now My Heart Is Full by Laura June An honest, sincere look at the author’s relationship to motherhood after a tumultuous relationship with her own now-deceased mother. $16 at Amazon Buy $16 at Amazon Buy

$26, Amazon The Golden State by Lydia Kiesling A novel about navigating motherhood, personal and professional frustration, and cultural division, set against the grim beauty of a little-known part of California. $26 at Amazon Buy $26 at Amazon Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.